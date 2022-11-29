What is C.O.D.E. Bowl in Call of Duty League? Details,

Call of Duty fans will soon see the third installment of the C.O.D.E. Bowl, organized by USAA and the COD Endowment. The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl has slowly grown over time with its mission of providing 100,000 military veterans with high-quality jobs through the Endowment. During the tournament, esports teams comprised of military veterans will take on COD pros.

What is the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl?

In 2019, US Army started this tournament where popular content creators from around the world competed against the Army Esports Team. Their goal was to raise awareness about the lives of military veterans. As the competition gained more attention, organizers pledged to split the profits among various non-profits in veterans affairs. The tournament started with the goal of helping unemployed veterans.

Timeframe

The C.O.D.E. Bowl III will be a part of the Call of Duty League Major I. The event will be hosted at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh on December 15-16. Audiences can buy tickets from the Call of Duty League site to see the C.O.D.E. Bowl live.

Unlike COD League, Warzone 2 will be the primary game for this event. Hence, audiences will see competitive Warzone action with Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

How to watch C.O.D.E. Bowl III?

The event will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube channels of COD League on December 16.

The COD Endowment is a nonprofit organization that started in 2009. Since then, the organization has acquired $5.6 billion worth of economic value for veterans in the UK and the US. Activision, a long-time ally to the cause, donated almost $40 million to the non-profit.

With the start of the CDL, it is expected that we’ll see some top-class gameplay from the pros. Military veterans trained in traditional warfare give civilian players tough competition in a treat to fans of the franchise.

COD Mobile’s World Championship Finals will also go live in Major I from December 15-18. The tournament will be streamed live on the COD Mobile Esports YouTube channel.



