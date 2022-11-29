When are the best and worst times to hit the road on the holiday

The Thanksgiving holiday stretch continues with heavy traffic on the roads and highways of Florida as people travel to Black Friday, tourists take day trips and people start heading home. Miami Herald File

Digested your Thanksgiving leftovers?

Now digest this: The roads are busy in Florida.

People scurrying to Black Friday and weekend sales at stores and malls. Others hitting the road during their extended time off for day trips. And families heading back home to get ready for school and work on Monday.

Workers at AAA, the people behind the emergency road service, have put together a best of times/a worst of times schedule of when you should take to or stay off the streets during the holiday weekend.

The AAA estimates that 2.9 million of us in Florida will hit the road for a holiday trip of at least 50 miles, the most since 2005.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, the auto club that tracks travel and sells roadside service memberships. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays.

Although many people got a head start last weekend, with South Florida schools off for Thanksgiving week, plenty of us are still on the roads for Black Friday and through the weekend.

Here’s what the best and worst times look like on the road:

Worst times to travel

Nov. 25 – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 26 – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 27 – 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

Best times to travel

Nov. 23 – Before 8 a.m., After 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) – Before 11 a.m., After 6 p.m.

Nov. 25 – Before 11 a.m., After 8 p.m.

Nov. 26 – Before 2 p.m., After 8 p.m.

Nov. 27 – Before 11 a.m., After 8 p.m.

