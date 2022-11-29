When is Spotify Wrapped out? How to create Instafest line-up?

For Spotify fans, the release of the latest edition of Wrapped is one of the highlights of each year. Spotify Wrapped always launches in the run-up to Christmas, and gives users an in-depth insight into their music listening habits for the past 12 months. And besides the upcoming release of Spotify Wrapped this year there’s another tool to play with for fans of the service – Instafest which lets you create your own festival line-up.
If you’re looking forward to the release of Spotify Wrapped 2022, or are wondering how to create an Instafest line-up then here’s what you need to know…
Spotify doesn’t announce in advance when the release date is for the latest version of Spotify Wrapped.
This means when it finally does go live it gives Spotify fans a nice surprise and early Christmas treat.
While the release date of Spotify Wrapped 2022 hasn’t been confirmed we have an idea of when it could launch.
Last year Spotify Wrapped launched on December 1 while in 2020 it was released on December 2.
If Spotify follows a similar release schedule this year then we could see Spotify Wrapped 2022 debut in the coming days.
The official Spotify Twitter account has already begun teasing the release of the latest version of Wrapped, with a new header image posted on the account’s page which says ‘2022 Wrapped Coming Soon’.
Elsewhere, the Spotify Twitter has a pinned tweet which says if people like it they will be alerted when Wrapped 2022 launches.
The official Spotify Wrapped 2022 website is also teasing the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated feature.
The website says: “Wrapped is coming. The story of your year with Spotify.
“Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022. Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready.
“Until then, revisit the 2021 Wrapped hub.”
If you can’t wait for the Spotify Wrapped 2022 release date and want something to keep you busy Instafest will help.
This is a newly released app which lets you create your own dream festival line-up based on your Spotify listening habits.
Instafest is the creation of developer Anshay Saboo and it’s easy enough to set-up.
You simply need to sign-up with your Spotify account on the official Instafest website.
And that’s it, the Instafest website will then create a festival poster based on the artists you’ve listened to the most.
You can create a festival based on your Spotify listening habits of all time, for last six months or last four weeks,
Posters can be customised based on specific themes like Malibu Sunrise, Mojave Dusk and LA Twilight.
Instafest will then assign a score to your festival line-up. Your line-up will score the lowest marks if you have especially niche tastes.
