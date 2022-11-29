When is the next Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Double XP event?

Double XP events in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 offer players a ton of bonus XP to increase rank or level up weapons, so here is when to expect the next Double XP event.





Call of Duty fans earn XP by simply enjoying Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but the process of ranking up level and weapons is multiplied by two when highly anticipated Double XP events roll around.

They’ve been a mainstay of the Call of Duty franchise for years and these special Double XP events are set to return in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1. In order to take advantage of the limited Double XP window, you’ll want to know the exact start and end dates.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can take advantage of increased progression by leveling up during promotional Double XP events that Activision put forth.

Thanks to the Raven Software Trello board, we know when the next Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Double XP events are:

Double XP event – PlayStation exclusive: November 30 – December 1

November 30 – December 1 Double XP event – All platforms: December 1 – December 2

The Warzone 2 Trello Board updated to state that Double XP for PlayStation players will be live Nov 30 – Dec 1, then all platforms Dec 1 – 2. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 29, 2022

What time does Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Double XP start?

Here’s when you can expect Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Double XP events to start based on key times in different timezones:

PT – 10:00 AM

10:00 AM CT – 12:00 PM

– 12:00 PM ET – 1:00 PM

– 1:00 PM GMT – 6:00 PM

Traditionally, Call of Duty Double XP events take place during the weekend, which gives players the most time to benefit outside of general school and work hours.

If you’re struggling to level up weapons to either unlock attachments or grind for Mastery camos, upcoming Double XP events are sure to make things easier.

Image Credit: Activision