Where is Chicago Fire streaming? (Is it on Netflix?)

Chicago Fire is a TV juggernaut. The drama series has been going strong for a decade plus on NBC, and based on the shocking/thrilling events that have happened in season 11, it doesn’t look like its going to be slowing down anytime soon.

As thrilling as the current season is, though, extended breaks like the upcoming holiday hiatus make it tough for fans to get their Fire fix. Thankfully, there’s a rich catalogue of episodes and standout moments to revisit on streaming.

The big question, of course, is where is the show streaming?

Is Chicago Fire on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Fire is no longer streaming on Netflix. It was previously made available on the platform alongside Chicago PD and Chicago Med, but the licensing deal between Netflix and NBC made it so that the shows were removed upon its expiration. That expiration happened to be the 1st of September, 2022.

Today, there are a couple different streaming options for Chicago Fire. You can watch the show on Amazon, but that requires you to purchase episodes individually, or seasons in bulk. There is no membership option that allows you to view the entire show.

Thankfully, those looking for an easier way to binge Chicago Fire can look to Peacock. The streaming platform is home to the entire NBC library, which means a membership allows you to watch all three One Chicago shows whenever you choose.

In addition to all past episodes being made available, Peacock updates on a weekly basis, meaning you will be able to watch episodes from Chicago Fire season 11 as well. This makes it by far the best streaming option when it comes to the Dick Wolf-produced franchise.

