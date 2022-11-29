Warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 ahead.

Behind every powerful Montana rancher turned governor is a great assistant. And in Season 5, Episode 4 of Yellowstone, “Horses in Heaven,” we got to see more of John Dutton’s new assistant, Clara Brewer.

We first met Clara, played by actor Lilli Kay, in Season 5, Episode 2. But in Sunday’s episode we got to see her really step in to help Governor Dutton (Kevin Costner) deal with the “landmines” he stepped on. Unlike so many others who interact with John, Clara isn’t afraid to speak her mind and tell him like it is. In Episode 4 alone, she suggests that skipping the Montana Educator’s Luncheon would send the wrong message, gets real with him about his Policy Advisors Meeting, and steps up to be his “crisis manager” after he learns the ranch may be involved with the killing of Yellowstone National Park wolves and Beth got arrested for assault.

With the Dutton family inching closer to the brink of chaos with each episode, we have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of Kay’s character. So who plays John Dutton’s assistant Clara Brewer on Yellowstone? And what do we know about actor Lilli Kay? We’ve got you covered.

Who Plays John Dutton’s Assistant Clara on Yellowstone? Meet Lilli Kay

Clara Brewer is played by Lilli Kay, who graduated Carnegie Mellon University in 2017 and only recently kickstarted her acting career. Per her IMDb page, Kay got her first on-screen role in the TV movie Paterno in 2018, and before landing her role in Yellowstone, she also played Ruby Bragg in a 2019 episode of Madam Secretary, Penelope Fowler in the 2019 series Chambers, and Fia Baxter in the series Your Honor.

If you’re eager to see more of Kay on screen, per IMDb, she’ll appear in Rustin in 2023, along with another future project titled August at twenty-two. It looks like she’ll also be returning to Your Honor for Season 2 next year, so keep your eyes peeled.

In the meantime, you can stay up-to-date with Lilli Kay by tuning into Yellowstone and following the actor on Instagram, where she currently has 15,300 followers.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.