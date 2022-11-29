Categories
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’

The Beatles have several celebrity fans, including one Fleetwood Mac member who named “Roll Over Beethoven” as one of her favorite songs. Here’s what we learned about Christine McVie and her childhood growing up in a “Beatlemania” household. 

The Beatles recorded songs by other artists — including Chuck Berry

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac perform at Wembley Arena
Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac perform at Wembley Arena | Pete Still/Redferns

The Beatles are known for songs written by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and other band members. Sometimes the rock group covered originals by other artists. 

