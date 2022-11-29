Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

Far Out Magazine. “I was one of the Beatlemaniacs. I must have been about 19-20; oh, I played this record until there was nothing left of it.”

This song was originally written by Chuck Berry, later recorded by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Now, the Beatles’ version of “Roll Over Beethoven” has over 30 million Spotify plays.

“It was all about the melodies, the songs, the harmonies,” she continued. “The voices were so upfront and crystal clear. I think their use of space was so crucial.”

The lyrics to “Roll Over Beethoven” reference the phrase “roll over in your grave,” meaning that someone isn’t peaceful in death. With the impact and popularity of rock music, it makes sense that the classic composer would be shocked even while dead.

“Well gonna write a little letter,” the introduction states. “Gonna mail it to my local D.J. / It’s a rocking little record / I want my jockey to play / Roll over Beethoven / Gotta hear it again today.”