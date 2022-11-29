Why Rian Johnson Used a Beatles Song for ‘Glass Onion’ Title

Many were curious to know why director Rian Johnson chose Glass Onion as the title for his sequel to Knives Out. The title is odd, but Johnson chose it after recalling the Beatles’ song that uses the same title. People often use The Beatles as an influence, and Johnson explains why he titled his latest film after a more obscure track from the band.

‘Glass Onion’ is another mystery set in the world of ‘Knives Out’

Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Knives Out became a surprise hit when it debuted in 2019. The movie followed Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, an eccentric southern detective who investigates the murder of a wealthy author. Many enjoyed the humorous spin on Agatha Christie’s works that featured an all-star cast. Following its success, Netflix signed Johnson to a blockbuster deal that would see him make two sequels for the streaming service.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Craig once again as he investigates a new murder among a group of influential elites who gather for a weekend retreat on a remote island. The new cast includes Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monáe.

Rian Johnson used the title ‘Glass Onion’ after finding The Beatles’ song in his music library