Categories
Business

Why the British Press Initially Ignored the Beatles, According to

The Beatles are a chart-topping rock band, also known for their impact abroad, defined as “Beatlemania.” However, according to John Lennon’s first wife, the British press didn’t initially grasp the group’s popularity. Here’s what we learned from her 2005 memoir John.

The Beatles were the source of ‘Beatlemania’

Rock and roll band The Beatles pose for a portrait in circa 1962 (Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr)
Rock and roll band The Beatles pose for a portrait in circa 1962 (Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr) | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Comprised of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the Beatles became one of the world’s biggest rock bands. The group was the source of “Beatlemania,” which CBS News described as an “epidemic” that had “seized” Britain’s teenage population in 1963.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.