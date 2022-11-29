Why the British Press Initially Ignored the Beatles, According to

The Beatles are a chart-topping rock band, also known for their impact abroad, defined as “Beatlemania.” However, according to John Lennon’s first wife, the British press didn’t initially grasp the group’s popularity. Here’s what we learned from her 2005 memoir John.

The Beatles were the source of ‘Beatlemania’

Rock and roll band The Beatles pose for a portrait in circa 1962 (Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr) | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Comprised of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the Beatles became one of the world’s biggest rock bands. The group was the source of “Beatlemania,” which CBS News described as an “epidemic” that had “seized” Britain’s teenage population in 1963.

With their success later dubbed the “British Invasion,” The Beatles’ impact abroad impacted the music industry forever. Notably, their performance on the Ed Sullivan Show, where they showcased “I Saw Her Standing There,” “From Me to You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to an ecstatic crowd.

These crazed fans even impacted the significant others of this rock band. According to Cynthia Lennon, Ringo Starr’s then-girlfriend was scratched in the face by a fan while waiting outside a concert venue.