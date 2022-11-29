Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded

TL;DR:

The Monkees’ Davy Jones was present during the recording of The Beatles’ “Revolution 1.”

Peter Tork worked on George Harrison’s first solo album, Wonderwall Music.

A writer explained why members of the Prefab Four crossed paths with the Fab Four so much.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Monkees‘ Davy Jones was there during the recording of The Beatles’ “Revolution 1.” During an interview, a writer explained why he was present for the recording. The writer revealed the Fab Four had many connections to the Prefab Four.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones was there when The Beatles recorded ‘Revolution 1’ and Micky Dolenz spent time with Paul McCartney

Andrew Sandoval is the author of The Monkees: The Day-by-Day Story of the 60s TV Pop Sensation. During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith spent time at John Lennon’s home while Micky Dolenz spent time at Paul McCartney’s home. “The Beatles had no reason to invite these people into their homes other than they seemed to really like them,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval discussed other connections between the two bands. “That’s another interesting story,” he said. “Why did George Harrison get Peter Tork to play banjo on his first solo work, Wonderwall [Music]? Why is Davy Jones at the sessions for ‘Revolution 1?’ It wasn’t because The Beatles needed The Monkees. It was because they liked them.”