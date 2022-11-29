Will Smith details ‘bottled rage’ behind Chris Rock slap at

The actor then went on to give a further insight into what he described as “a horrific night”.

Will insisted he felt shame after his nine-year-old nephew asked him about the incident.

He explained: “He had stayed up late to see his uncle Will and we are sitting in my kitchen and he is on my lap and he is holding the Oscar and he is just like, ‘Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?’

“It was a mess, you know. I don’t want to go too far into it to give people more to misunderstand.”

Will struggled to hold back tears as he went on to tell Trevor he was “going through something that night”.

“Not that that justifies my behaviour at all,” he continued.