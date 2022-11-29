Wipro to use AWS Skills Guild framework for employee training,







Sohini Bagchi







29 Nov, 2022



Indian IT services firm Wipro has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, to launch its new Skills Guild programme to help enterprises build cloud skills through integrated delivery of AWS learning opportunities.

Adding to Wipro’s skill enablement programme, Step Up, this partnership will help the IT company leverage the AWS Skills Guild framework to train and enable employees, the cloud major said at AWS re:Invent 2022, the company’s annual event held in Las Vegas, USA.

Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Ecosystems and Partnerships, Wipro Limited informed that building on Wipro FullStride cloud services, the AWS Skills Guild will equip technical experts across Wipro with the AWS Cloud competencies needed to drive deeper engagement with clients.

“Cloud adoption helps a business grow, scale, and innovate with increased agility, and drives a culture shift impacting departments across an organisation,” said Maureen Lonergan, Vice President of training and certification, AWS.” She further added that “the programme will help “Wipro in creating a culture where skilled employees have the confidence to innovate faster, experiment more, turn customer needs into technical solutions, and drive broad scale digital transformation across the business.”

The first phase of the Step Up-AWS Skills Guild will kick off in December and will eventually be rolled out to all employees as the company hopes to increase the number of employees with AWS Certifications, even though it has not mentioned any number.

In a separate press release, AWS said that it partnered with Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to launch a quantum computing lab on the Amazon platform.

Quantum computing, considered by experts to be one of the most promising technologies, is still in its nascent stage. The quantum computing lab will help enterprises develop and test business solutions and accelerate the adoption of quantum computing, the companies said.