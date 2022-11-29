Woman whose ear was bitten off during World Cup match speaks out

“He had shown some signs of aggression, but I didn’t pick up on it properly as I’d never experienced that before.

“On the day it happened, England were playing Italy in the World Cup – a match they lost. He was drinking and watching the game, then one of my old colleagues messaged me and just asked how I was.

The cleaning company assistant from Mold, North Wales, who was 29 at the time, continued: “David saw it and took it the wrong way – he got up and smashed my phone to pieces, before punching me and continuing to beat me whilst I lay unconscious on the kitchen floor.

“I ended up in hospital the following day with a severe concussion, broken jaw and part of my ear bitten off.

“I couldn’t even get a hairbrush through my hair because it was so matted with blood.