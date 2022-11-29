Women’s Tennis Signs Standout Guichard – UCLA

LOS ANGELES – Ahmani Guichard, hailed as one of the top junior girls tennis players in the United States, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster announced the addition of Guichard, who will join the Bruins for the 2023-24 academic year.

A native of Seminole, Fla., Guichard received Blue Chip status from TennisRecruiting.net as one of the top 25 players in her class. She saw her Class of 2023 ranking climb to a career-best No. 4 in 2021. Guichard notched a career-high ITF junior ranking of 72 earlier in May, thanks in part to singles semifinal-round showings at this year’s Astrid Bowl and Banana Bowl events. She also earned spots in the 2022 US Open and Roland-Garros Junior Championships fields and picked up a win on her home soil. On the doubles side, Guichard was a finalist, alongside partner Lexington Reed, at the 2020 Orange Bowl International Championships.

Attends Florida Virtual School Full Time … Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net; reached high of No. 4 in 2021 … career-high ITF junior ranking: 72 … reached singles second round at 2022 US Open Junior Championships; also qualified for singles draw at 2022 Roland-Garros Junior Championships … reached singles semifinal rounds at JA Criciuma (Banana Bowl) and J1 Charleroi-Marcinelle (Astrid Bowl Charleroi, Belgian International Junior Championships) events in 2022 … with partner Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo, advanced to doubles semifinal round at J1 San Diego (International Open of San Diego) event in 2022 … earned spot in Girls’ 18 singles final round at 2021 USTA Florida Bobby Curtis event in Orlando, Fla. … with partner Lara Smejkal, seized doubles championship at 2021 Evert American ITF event in Boca Raton, Fla. … made Girls’ 16 singles quarterfinal round at 2021 USTA Billie Jean King National Championships in San Diego … advanced to Girls’ 16 singles semifinal round at 2021 Spring Individual Championships in Mobile, Ala. … with partner Mary Stoiana, advanced to doubles final round at J4 Plantation event in 2021 … won Girls’ 18 singles title at 2020 USTA Level 4 Summer Smash Section Championships in Delray Beach, Fla. … collected Girls’ 16 singles championship at 2020 USTA Florida Level 3 event in Lakeland, Fla. … with partner Valeria Ray, reached doubles final round at J4 Coral Gables event in 2021 … earned spot in singles final round at Level 2: Key Biscayne, FL event in 2021 … with partner Lexington Reed, reached Girls’ 16 doubles final round at 2020 Orange Bowl International Championships in Plantation, Fla. … captured Girls’ 16 singles and doubles (with Reed) titles at 2019 USTA National Level 2: Columbus Day Open in Delray Beach, Fla. … picked up Girls’ 14 singles title at 2019 USTA Florida Bobby Curtis event in Orlando, Fla.

SAMPRAS WEBSTER ON GUICHARD: “We are thrilled to have Ahmani join our program. She is a special person who truly epitomizes what it means to be a Bruin. Ahmani is an incredible competitor whose rankings and results speak for themselves, while the consistent, positive attitude she displays makes her an ideal teammate. We can’t wait to have Ahmani on campus.”