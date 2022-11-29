Categories
Sports

World Cup 2022 – Ecuador 1-2 Senegal: Kalidou Koulibaly volley



World Cup 2022 - Ecuador 1-2 Senegal: Kalidou Koulibaly volley

Kalidou Koulibaly proved an unlikely matchwinner as Senegal reached the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, who are out of the tournament.

The Chelsea defender’s superb volleyed winner came only two minutes after Moises Caicedo had pulled Ecuador level from a corner, a result which would have taken the South Americans through in their place.

The African side fully deserved to qualify from their World Cup group for the first time in 20 years, largely in part to a first-half performance where they blew away Ecuador, who came into the match knowing they only needed a point to progress.

It took until the final minute of the opening period for Senegal’s dominance to count, when Ismaila Sarr was fouled in the area before confidently beating Hernan Galindez from 12 yards.

Though Caicedo briefly gave Ecuador hope midway through the second period it was a brief respite with Senegal still the more dangerous side even after Koulibaly’s goal, and Edouard Mendy’s goal was relatively untroubled as they jumped into second to set up a last-16 tie with the winners of Group B.

Morre to follow…



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.