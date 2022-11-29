World Cup 2022 – Wales 0-3 England: Marcus Rashford and Phil

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden capitalised on their starting roles to help England eliminate Wales from the World Cup with a 3-0 win that also secured top spot in Group B and set up a last-16 tie with Senegal.

England boss Gareth Southgate had been grilled since the disappointing goalless draw with USA about Foden’s lack of game time in the tournament so far and the Manchester City forward showed what he can bring to this stage at the start of the second half.

First, he won the free-kick, which was brilliantly converted by Rashford (50), and then he tucked in at the back post (51) moments later to put his country on course for an ultimately comfortable win in the first all-British World Cup finals clash.

Rashford had already scored in the opening game thrashing of Iran and underlined his own fine form with his excellent second (68), picking up a ball over the top from sub Kalvin Phillips before cutting inside his marker and firing through the legs of Danny Ward. He had the Wales goalkeeper scrambling at his near post soon after as he searched for a hat-trick and now looks like a certain starter in the next round.

Wales, who needed a win and a helpful result in the other group game to continue their first World Cup adventure since 1958, did well to limit their opponents in the first half but never really threatened to spring the upset required. Their first shot came in first-half stoppage time and only a deflected long-range effort from Kieffer Moore made Jordan Pickford work in the England goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Fans at BOXPARK go wild after England score three in quick succession against Wales in the World Cup.



Gareth Bale managed just seven touches in that opening 45 minutes and was forced off injured at the break in what may prove to have been his final major tournament appearance for his country. His next step will be a key talking point as Wales reflect on their impressive achievement to reach Qatar but bottom-place finish in the group and a first major tournament in which they have failed to win a match.

For England, though, the knockout phase awaits, and Southgate will be encouraged by his side’s strength in depth, with Kyle Walker and Phillips gaining vital minutes on their returns from injury, and Foden and Rashford illustrating the array of attacking options at his disposal.

Laura Hunter & Jack Wilinson’s Wales and England player ratings Wales: Ward (5), N Williams (5), Rodon (4), Mepham (5), Davies (6), Allen (6), Ampadu (6), Ramsey (5), James (4), Bale (4), Moore (5). Subs: Roberts (4), Johnson (4), Morrell (4), Wilson (5), Colwill (n/a) England: Pickford (6), Walker (6), Stones (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (6), Henderson (6), Rice (6), Bellingham (6), Foden (7), Kane (7), Rashford (9). Subs: Grealish (5), Trippier (5), Phillips (6), Alexander-Arnold (5), Wilson (5). Man of the Match: Marcus Rashford

How England won the British battle in Qatar

Rashford, in for Raheem Sterling, should have put England ahead with just 10 minutes in the clock, when Harry Kane slipped a fantastic pass through for him to run onto but Ward was out swiftly to the edge of his area and read the attempted chip to chest away the forward’s effort.

Team news Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford all started for England for the first time this tournament, with Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka dropped to the bench.

Wales made three changes, but Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey retained their places. Danny Ward, Joe Allen and Dan James came in, with Wayne Hennessey suspended, and Connor Roberts and Harry Wilson on the bench.

Foden then shot wide as England’s refreshed attack began to fire but well-organised Wales put the brakes on that momentum and almost 20 minutes later an almost-comical ending to a Harry Maguire marauding run into the box summed up his side’s frustrations, with his shot flying out for a throw-in.

Neco Williams had earlier taken a blow, heading away a Rashford drive, and was eventually forced off on 35 minutes – and from then on England ramped up towards half-time, with their best move of the opening period seeing Jude Bellingham swivel Jordan Henderson’s pass to Walker before teeing up the return pass for Foden to shoot over.

Image:

Gareth Southgate embraces Marcus Rashford as the striker is substituted





Rashford miscued an overhead and failed to pick out Bellingham at the end of a lightning counter before Joe Allen finally unleashed Wales’ first shot of the half deep into stoppage time. But the half-time withdrawal of the injured Bale was a major setback for Wales and England – who had been below their best up until that point – kicked on.

Within a couple of minutes of the restart an excellent dribble from Foden earned a free-kick on the edge of the box and Rashford stepped up to hammer the ball into the keeper’s corner, with Ward anticipating the shot over his wall.

Seconds later one turned into two, with Foden getting in on the act himself, slotting home at the back post after Rashford’s press on Ben Davies allowed Kane to skim the ball through the six-yard box.

Image:

Phil Foden celebrates his goal with Jude Bellingham





A deflected long-range shot from Moore had Pickford wrong-footed for a moment but the keeper recovered well to make his only save of the match and Rashford’s second soon ended the contest – and Wales’ fading hopes.

Phillips, making his first appearance in Qatar, lofted a pass to send Rashford into space and after he turned inside Connor Roberts, his rasping shot flew through the legs of Ward. It was England’s 100th goal at a World Cup finals and moves Rashford up to joint-top of this edition’s scoring charts.

He could easily have added another to go clear in those rankings before he was subbed off and Bellingham forced a sharp stop from Ward before John Stones somehow skewed over from six yards in the final moments, as England looked to hammer home their dominance of a flagging Wales side.

It was a painful night for the Welsh, who also lost another experienced figure in Allen to injury – but England can now look ahead, optimistic of another major tournament run under Southgate.

What does the result mean?

England’s win has set up a last-16 tie with Senegal on Sunday December 4, kick off 7pm.

Wales’ defeat, coupled with USA’s win over Iran, means they finish their campaign bottom of Group B with one point from their three games.