World Cup fan kicked out of stadium for wearing rainbow armband





A football ban was booted out of the Al-Thumama Stadium for wearing a rainbow armband in the build-up to USA’s game against Iran. Fans were making their way to the stadium ahead of kick-off at 10pm local time (7pm GMT).

He was seen in the stands with security quickly surrounding him, who escorted him out of the stadium. One member of security was seen holding the supporter’s arm down and behind his back as the American appeared to be in some discomfort. Several European teams, including England and Wales, buckled under pressure from FIFA at the start of the World Cup to not wear the ‘OneLove’ armband. FIFA threatened possible red cards for captains who wore the rainbow-themed armband. The armband has been designed to promote diversity and inclusion and it was hoped it would help raise awareness in Qatar, where same-sex relationships are outlaws. But the English FA confirmed ahead of their opening World Cup match against Iran that FIFA’s threat ultimately deterred them from giving the armband to Harry Kane.

Their statement read: “FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games. “We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play. “We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response. Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways.” BBC’s Alex Scott reacted to the threat from FIFA by wearing the banned OneLove armband while presenting on England’s match against Iran to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. It was the element of the BBC’s opening coverage of the World Cup where they were openly critical of Qatar.

Gary Lineker opened BBC’s coverage of the World Cup with a strong condemnation of the host nation’s record on human rights. He described the 2022 World Cup as “the most controversial in history” while also opening a discussion with several pundits on workers rights in Qatar as well as the discriminatory LGBTQ+ laws. He said: “Ever since Fifa chose Qatar back in 2010, the smallest nation to have hosted football’s greatest competition has faced some big questions. “From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums, where many lost their lives. “Homesexuality is illegal here [in Qatar]. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight. Also, the decision six years ago to switch the tournament from summer to winter. Against that backdrop, there’s a tournament to be played. “One that will be watched and enjoyed around the world. Stick to football, said Fifa. Well we will, for a couple of minutes at least.”