World Cup LIVE – Lineker’s Qatar payout, Southgate told to

England legend Bryan Robson, who racked up 90 caps for the Three Lions in his glittering career, has urged manager Gareth Southgate to let Phil Foden loose against Wales on Tuesday evening.

Foden has started both games on the bench so far in Qatar and he failed to even see the pitch against the USA last week.

Some feel as though the Manchester City ace is deserving of a starting spot, and Southgate publicly stated this week that Foden should have a big part to play at the tournament.

“I’m firmly of the mind that Phil Foden can make a big difference,” Robson wrote in The Daily Mail. “I don’t think it’s just about replacing Mason Mount, as he did OK in the first two games, but Foden has everything and can frighten any defence.

“Wales will be fiery. England’s performance on Friday will have encouraged them they can beat us. They love nothing better than beating the English and will be more than up for it.”