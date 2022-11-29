World Cup pitch invader Mario Ferri released after staging

However, he’s now been released after a ‘brief detention’, according to the Italian foreign ministry via BBC Sport. There will be no more consequences for the 35-year-old, who has also staged similar protests in the past.

Ferri has released a statement on his Instagram account, saying: “I will call it ‘THE LAST DANCE’ my last run on a playing field, I wanted to send IMPORTANT messages for me that I have lived on my skin in the past months…

“1) A message for Iran where I have friends who are suffering, where women are not respected… THE WORLD MUST CHANGE, we can do it together with STRONG gestures that come from the heart, WITH COURAGE.

“2) FIFA banned captain armbands with rainbow and human rights flags in the stands, they blocked everyone BUT NOT ME, like a Robinhood 2.0 I carried the message of the PEOPLE.