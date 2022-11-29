World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim makes emotional tribute to mother on

ITV pundit Nadia Nadim made an emotional tribute to her late mother upon her return to World Cup punditry ahead of Holland’s clash with Qatar. Nadim was taken off punditry duties earlier in the tournament after her mother died during a collision with a truck, but came back to work to honour her mother.

After being invited by host Laura Woods to speak about her mother, Nadim gave an insight into the woman who raised her. “Thank you,” she told Woods. “Unfortunately my mom passed away last Tuesday. Very unexpected in an accident. She was a very strong woman who inspired not only me, a lot of people around her and obviously I am sad but on the other hand she raised us to be strong and I think this is how I will show her to be strong.

“I want to make her proud, I know she wanted me to be here. I remember when the accident happened, she had said that she was going to go earlier to the gym to see the show, so the reason I am here is to make her proud and obviously have a mind on football and work to try and build something, instead of laying at home and staying sad for myself.”

