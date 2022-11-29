Categories
Sports

Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports’


Wycombe’s Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever ‘EFL Innovation Game’.

The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will give supporters more behind-the-scenes access than ever before, with on-pitch audio, dressing room footage, exclusive interviews and club personnel on co-commentary duties, alongside a closer look at the role of the match officials, both in the lead up to, and on the matchday.


Sunday 4th December 11:30am


Kick off 12:30pm


Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and Portsmouth counterpart Danny Cowley will also be on-hand to join the Sky Sports team at half-time and during the second half to reflect on the game, and to give a unique insight into a manager’s thoughts mid-match.

With the EFL taking centre stage domestically during the World Cup, the fixture represents an opportunity for the League to offer a unique approach to coverage, providing supporters with rare access to the full matchday experience.

Watch Wycombe vs Portsmouth live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday while coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event at 12pm; kick-off 12.30pm.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.