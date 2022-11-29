Categories
Entertainment

X-Men’s James McAvoy Shares His ‘Biggest Criticism’ With The


Although Patrick Stewart reprised Charles Xavier for his cameo in The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Logan, the 2010s chiefly saw James McAvoy playing the younger Professor X in the X-Men movies’ prequel era. Across X-Men: First Class, Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, we watched McAvoy’s version of the mutant telepath establish his School for Gifted Youngsters and form the X-Men into a force for good. It’s been a handful of years since McAvoy last played Professor X, and the actor has shared his “biggest criticism” of the X-Men movies he participated in.

During his interview with GQ, James McAvoy made it clear that he had a great time working in the X-Men franchise, calling it “one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio” and specifically citing Days of Future Past as “one of the better films” he’s been involved in. However, looking back on this chapter of professional life, McAvoy mentioned that he was dissatisfied with how Professor X and Magneto’s relationship wasn’t explored in-depth following 2011’s X-Men: First Class. In his words:

My biggest criticism of what we did throughout the four movies was that after the first movie, we didn’t take advantage of the relationship between [Xavier and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto], which really formed the backbone of the first film. So it was like, why did we just eject that massive weapon?



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.