Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For December 2022 Revealed

The Xbox Games with Gold free games lineup for December 2022 has been revealed. Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to claim two freebies next month: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon will be up for grabs all month long, while Bladed Fury is free starting December 16. With December is right around the corner, make sure you claim Praetorians HD, one of November’s freebies, before the end of the month.

This story is developing…

