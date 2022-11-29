Yellowstone fans fear Market Equities has burned down Dutton land

As user TheSavageDonut wrote: “Market Equities doesn’t seem competent enough or corrupt enough to try to burn the Dutton land.”

While another fan marlawitkowski quizzed: “Didn’t John say that they would have to do a controlled burn to burn that area where the clover was dropped to poison the cows?”

Although John refused to give up the ranch, it became clear he no longer had the financial strength to maintain the property and therefore his son Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) leased a piece of land to the company.

However, with the family tied into a legal war with Market Equities, they could have resorted to taking down the Duttons by burning their livelihood.

Yellowstone season 5 continues every Sunday on Paramount Network in the USA and every Monday on Paramount+ in the UK.