‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ teases preview starring Harrison

TV hit show ‘Yellowstone’ will be getting a prequel pretty soon with Harrison Ford and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren as the two featured in the upcoming project’s preview teaser.

Titled ‘1923’, it will be the next chapter in the tale of the Dutton clan, introducing a new generation of the family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). It has been created by actor and filmmaker Taylor Sheridan.

Paramount + released a preview of the upcoming prequel. It will release on December 18 in the US and Canada and the following day in the UK and Australia.

According to a statement issued by Paramount+, “the series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

‘Yellowstone’, which follows the lives and drama of the modern-day Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, has been a massive hit for Paramount+ and stars another movie star, Kevin Costner.