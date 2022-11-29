Zara Tindall hugs Mike’s ‘jungle wife’ Sue Cleaver at I’m A Celeb

Zara Tindall is former rugby ace Mike’s real wife – but as they battled for survival Down Under, Sue Cleaver became his honorary “jungle wife”.
After getting voted out, Sue confessed it had been Mike she had connected with on “the deepest level”.
Meanwhile, a heartbroken Mike claimed that losing Sue to eviction had felt like a “divorce”.
He had comforted her after she burst in tears due to homesickness, and lamented that he’d lost his “jungle wife” when she left.
However, Zara – the granddaughter of the late Queen – looked delighted to be meeting her husband’s closest I’m A Celebrity friend, as she wrapped her arms around her at the wrap party.
Mike Tindall had nominated Sue Cleaver to be the I’m A Celebrity camp deputy
Mike Tindall also comforted Sue Cleaver in his role as camp leader, after she was reduced to tears over the stress and homesickness of her jungle experience. She exclaimed she had “hit a wall”, adding in an emotional outburst: “I don’t want to do a trial, I don’t want to do a challenge, I don’t want to eat the s***!” Yet Mike, who calmly comforted her, said her behaviour was to be “expected” due to the tough environment.
Source link