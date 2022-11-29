Zesty Paws® and Solid Gold® Donate Over $300K To Help The Pet

All our charitable donations, product donations, and day of volunteering ladder back to H&H’s core values, and we are honored to be able to support so many people and pets through these various donations

Throughout the year, Zesty Paws®, an award-winning functional pet supplement brand, and Solid Gold®, a natural and holistic pet food brand, both owned by H&H Group, have collectively donated over $300,000 to the pet community in North America. In honor of GivingTuesday, on November 29, 2022, the brands will continue the commitment to giving back to the community by pledging to donate cat and dog products valued at $12,000 to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

This joint donation to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando bookends a year of charitable giving from both brands. Zesty Paws® and Solid Gold® proudly supported pet and human interest organizations from across the nation including a combined $20,000 monetary donation to support the GreaterGood® Charities relief efforts in Ukraine, and contributing over $250,000 in product donations to nonprofits, rescues and shelters such as Orange County Animal Services, Warrior Canine Connection, Old Glory Service Dogs, Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue, Humane Society of Lebanon County, BARCS Animal Shelter, Maryland SPCA, Canine Companions, and more.

Additionally, through volunteer efforts totaling over 8,000 hours across the globe, employees of H&H Group raised $65,000 on the company’s World Community Day, which was a 38% increase from the previous year in raising funds for beneficiaries. The funds raised in North America were distributed to a handful of charities which included organizations like GreaterGood® Charities and Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, both longtime partners of Zesty Paws® and Solid Gold®.

“World Community Day is one of our biggest events at H&H each year and is a great opportunity for us to give back to our communities, both globally and locally,” said Steve Ball, CEO of North America at H&H Group. “All our charitable donations, product donations, and day of volunteering ladder back to H&H’s core values, and we are honored to be able to support so many people and pets through these various donations.”

Zesty Paws® and Solid Gold® are proud to contribute to GivingTuesday efforts and other initiatives that support the pet community.

About Zesty Paws®



At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements to guide and empower pets on their wellness journey. Zesty Paws products have over 250,000 5-star ratings and reviews combined on Amazon, Chewy and Zestypaws.com* and have been regularly recognized as bestsellers on Amazon. Knowing that pet parents love to spoil their pets, we take pride in our commitment to striving to provide innovative and high-quality pet supplements, as well as unparalleled customer service. Zesty Paws® has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Petcare Brands in 2022 in the Digestive Support for Dogs category. For information about Zesty Paws®, visit ZestyPaws.com or follow along on social media on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. *Ratings and reviews based on all Zesty Paws® supplements on Amazon, Chewy and ZestyPaws.com via Power Reviews as of May 31st, 2022.

About Solid Gold®



Since 1974, Solid Gold® has been a proven pioneer in craveable holistic nourishment, harnessed in the gut, to help pet families thrive. With over 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats, we know that pet wellness isn’t just about what you feed your pet. It’s also what they get out of it. That’s why our range of premium kibble, wet food, supplements, and toppers provide mouthwatering, benefit-driven ingredients that nourish every moment of your special bond together. Afterall, your furry loved ones are priceless. For more information about Solid Gold®, visit http://www.SolidGoldPet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet), Instagram (@SolidGoldPets), and TikTok (@solidgoldpets).

About H&H Group:



H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company. Dynamic, courageous, and ambitious in its mission to make people healthier and happier, the Group strives to inspire wellness while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care- supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Constantly innovating, the Group has several Research centers across the world in addition to a corporate innovation fund, NewH2, investing in the world’s emerging technologies in health, nutrition, and wellness.