15 Celebrities Who Had Surprising, Cool, Or Totally Random Jobs

Whoopi recalled that her boss played a prank on her when she started the job. He asked her to join him downstairs for a meeting, but when she got down there, a drawer seemed to open on its own. Then, her boss popped up and said, “Hello, there.” Whoopi was so scared that she ran straight into a door and knocked herself out. When she came to, he said, “Now, the worst thing that you could imagine has happened. That’s it. That’s the worst thing that can happen. It’s already happened. … You still want to work?”