2 pets perish in Antigo fire, officials urge caution with medical

Wausau Pilot & Review

Fire officials in Antigo are urging the public to be cautious when using smoking materials near medical oxygen, after two pets were killed in a mobile home fire.

The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue in Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival of the first units on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on scene for about two hours.

Officials say the lone occupant of the structure escaped the home but suffered a minor burn while evacuating.

Additional agencies assisting on scene included the Antigo Police Department, Antigo Water Department, City Gas Company, and Wisconsin Public Service. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents.

“AFD would like to remind citizens not to use smoking materials anywhere near medical oxygen, as it is extremely flammable,” a Facebook post reads.