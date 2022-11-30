3 hair colour techniques that will ‘definitely’ make you look you

The expert explained that babylights can work wonders even if they are just at the front of the face rather than all over the hair, as they “soften the hairline”.

Lighter pieces of hair around the front of the head, to frame the face and soften the hairline, is where we get the term “money pieces”.

However, taking us back to lockdown, Inanch is not talking about the two bold stripes of colour many young people decide to rock in the pandemic.

She explained: “Obviously the older generation can’t do that. It’s too harsh for them because we’ve got the harsher skin and the harsher hair.”