4 Florida Trips to Take From Philly This Winter

Buzzworthy restaurants, revamped resorts, quiet (for now) beach towns, and new direct flights from Philly make Florida an even more ideal escape from the cold. Headed south, snowbirds? We culled the best of Florida just for you. — Edited by Erica Moody

Getting There

For all the hassles we hear about flying these days, it’s still convenient to get to Florida from Philadelphia International Airport, which has more than 50 departures and 288,000 seats to the Sunshine State daily, according to airport spokesperson Shawn Hawes.

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa are the most-booked destinations, Hawes says, while Jacksonville, Key West, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers and Sarasota are getting up there. Key West is now a daily departure, and Sarasota flights will soon take off 10 times a week, up from twice a week. Jacksonville averages four departures a day. By summer, 11 total FL destinations will be offered from PHL. Daytona Beach starts March 26th, Pensacola joins in April 4th, and Destin-Fort Walton Beach begins April 8th.

On a budget? Frontier has 22 percent more seats to Florida than in 2019, while Spirit has almost 10 percent more. Hate to fly? Just drive to Lorton, Virginia, and board the Amtrak auto-train for a restful overnight rail journey to Miami, where you collect your car and drive off to Florida adventure.

Published as “Eternal Sunshine” in the December 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.