Categories
Travel

4 Florida Trips to Take From Philly This Winter


seaside florida travel

Florida travel is easier than ever thanks to new direct flights from Philly. / Photograph courtesy of Seaside

Buzzworthy restaurants, revamped resorts, quiet (for now) beach towns, and new direct flights from Philly make Florida an even more ideal escape from the cold. Headed south, snowbirds? We culled the best of Florida just for you.Edited by Erica Moody

Getting There

For all the hassles we hear about flying these days, it’s still convenient to get to Florida from Philadelphia International Airport, which has more than 50 departures and 288,000 seats to the Sunshine State daily, according to airport spokesperson Shawn Hawes.

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa are the most-booked destinations, Hawes says, while Jacksonville, Key West, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers and Sarasota are getting up there. Key West is now a daily departure, and Sarasota flights will soon take off 10 times a week, up from twice a week. Jacksonville averages four departures a day. By summer, 11 total FL destinations will be offered from PHL. Daytona Beach starts March 26th, Pensacola joins in April 4th, and Destin-Fort Walton Beach begins April 8th.

On a budget? Frontier has 22 percent more seats to Florida than in 2019, while Spirit has almost 10 percent more. Hate to fly? Just drive to Lorton, Virginia, and board the Amtrak auto-train for a restful overnight rail journey to Miami, where you collect your car and drive off to Florida adventure.

florida panhandle 30a beaches pearl hotel

The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, just one of the Panhandle’s stunning 30A beaches / Photograph courtesy of the Pearl Hotel

Florida, but hold the crowds. With a trip to the Panhandle’s stunning 30A beaches, you’ll experience everything you want — with none of what you don’t. Keep reading …

4 Florida Trips to Take From Philly This Winter

Pappardelle alla lepre at Boia De, Miami / Photograph by Fujifilm Girl

Eat your way through Miami. From unlikely Michelin-starred finds to Cuban staples, don’t skip these six Magic City spots. Keep reading …

colony hotel palm beach florida

The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach / Photograph by Leslie Uruh

There’s nothing sleepy about this glitzy, artsy South Florida destination. While there are still plenty of upscale technicolor vibes to be had, Palm Beach (and next-door West Palm Beach) is fresh and fun, too. Keep reading …

amelia island florida

American Beach, Amelia Island / Photograph by Deremer Studios/Visit Amelia Island

From five-star luxury to B&B charm, North Florida’s Amelia Island oozes Southern comfort. Keep reading …

 

Published as “Eternal Sunshine” in the December 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.