60 years since The Beatles performed in Earlestown

TODAY, November 30, marks 60 years since one of the most famous bands of all time performed at Earlestown Town Hall.

In November 1962, as part of The Big Beat Show No. 2, The Beatles made their way to Newton-le-Willows to perform at the town hall, at a time when locals were unaware that this gig marked a historical moment to the town centre.

The Fab Four had performed at The Cavern prior to their Earlestown gig, organised by the football section of the T and T Vicars Sports and Social Club.

The Fab Four performed in Earlestown six decades ago (Image: Peter Williams)

The gig followed the release of The Beatles’ first single Love Me Do, released on October 5 1962, which became a hit in England.

The day they made an appearance in Earlestown was the same day George Martin, record producer and famously known as ‘the fifth Beatle’, was at Abbey Road in London producing mono mixes of the Beatles’ second single Please Please Me and Ask Me Why.

The single was released on January 11, 1963; marking a prominent moment in music history as the world was introduced to The Beatles.