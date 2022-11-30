8 Celebrities Whose Pets Are Also Famous

There are plenty of famous and easily recognizable pets out there like Doug the Pug and Tika the Iggy, but what about the pets whose owners are also famous? Some celebrities are obsessed with their fur babies, even going as far as to create social media accounts centered completely around them.





Other celebrities are known for the love they share for their pets and other animals, with fans recognizing and knowing their names – nearly making them as famous as their owners! From showcasing their love, spreading their rescue and adoption stories, and showering them with gifts, here are some celebrities whose pets are also famous.

8/8 Paris Hilton

The famous socialite and businesswoman, Paris Hilton has a legendary love for her pets. Over the years she’s shown the world truly how much she cares for her dogs, having owned over ten of them while in the spotlight. Her passion is for small dogs with big personalities, such as her chihuahua Tinkerbell who passed away after fourteen years.

It seems her favorite accessory is a little dog attached to her hip. Her dogs live exactly like Hilton does – in luxury. The Hilton pets travel nearly everywhere with Paris, and they live in a dog mansion with personalized furniture and an air and heating system. Her dedication to her fur babies goes above and beyond.

7/8 Sharon Osbourne

Another media icon known for owning a lot of dogs, Sharon Osbourne’s love for animals was displayed on the reality show The Osbournes, where she starred alongside her husband Ozzy Osbourne and their children. Not only has she had countless dogs in her household, with even nine at one time, but she also loves cats as well – adding two to the bunch!

She favors Pomeranians and other smaller dogs, but her heart is open to any animal – preferring them to humans. Osbourne has even dedicated a website to her many animals, even if her husband begrudgingly puts up with them, as was often seen in their show together.

6/8 Taylor Swift

Most fans are aware that Taylor Swift has an obsession with cats, even happily receiving one as a gift in her music video for the song “ME!” which featured singer Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco. Swift currently owns three cats, Meredith Grey (named after the Gray’s Anatomy character), Olivia Benson (named after a Law & Order SVU character), and a ragdoll cat named Benjamin Button (the cat from the “ME!” music video).

In the past, she’s also owned a couple of Dobermans and a few other cats. Like Hilton, Swift takes her pets everywhere with her, and they’ve become stars in their own right. Benjamin starred in a music video with Swift and Olivia is worth millions due to work in commercials. The felines have also had their own Taylor Swift merchandise, proving that Swift’s fans love her pets as much as she does.

5/8 Chris Evans

Captain America himself has a sweet spot for his adopted pup Dodger. He’s shown his love for his rescue dog all over Instagram after adopting him in 2017 while filming the movie Gifted, where one scene took place in a kennel. Not only has Dodger starred in photo shoots with the star, but Evans has partnered with Jinx, a dog food company, to show off his love for dogs – especially his own. He’s told fans he hasn’t made Dodger an Instagram page because he’s worried he won’t have anything to post on his main account!

4/8 Adam Driver

While Driver doesn’t have a social media account dedicated to professing his love for his pooch, his rottweiler-pitbull Moose has become adored by the actor’s fans. Driver has said he loves his dog more than anything and has told the story of his adoption in interviews.

For Diver’s birthday, alongside his wife, he went on Halloween (a Holiday he despises) to adopt Moose. Since then, they’ve done a couple of photo shoots together and Moose has been seen in interviews with the movie star as well as outside the theater where he starred on Broadway in 2019 with the play Burn This.

3/8 Miley Cyrus

The “Wrecking Ball” singer is also another to add to the list of pet owners with an impressive number of animals. At the moment she owns eight dogs, two horses, three cats, and one pig! However, she’s owned far more than that, which have passed away over the years and were also beloved by fans.

She irregularly posts content on her pets, making it difficult to keep track of how many she has at one time, but it’s a lot! Cyrus has rescued all of her pets and has become an advocate for rescue organizations. Her shetland sheepdog Emu has starred in a music video for her song “Malibu” and has been on some of Cyrus’s merchandise, but her other pets have become stars in their own right through Instagram posts, video appearances, and more.

2/8 Katy Perry

It seems surrounding oneself with a couple of fur babies helps with the stress of stardom and touring, which couldn’t be more evident than with singers like Katy Perry. Perry has owned a few dogs over the years, including the teacup poodles Nugget Perry and Butters Perry, and they have starred in social media posts, ads and campaigns on television, and some of Perry’s music videos. She’s also a big cat lover, with her most famous cat Kitty Purry passing away in 2020 after fifteen years of love and fame. In addition to her two pups, Perry has a cat named Monkey, whom she adopted in 2010.

1/8 Ariana Grande

Grande nearly rivals Cyrus with her collection of fur children, owning ten dogs and one piglet (a gift from ex-fiance Pete Davidson). She’s also a supporter of rescue operations and has often put the spotlight on her babies. Some of her dogs’ names include Snape, Lily, and Sirius (named after Harry Potter characters) as well as other unique names like Toulouse and Lafayette. Her dedication to rescuing animals has gone as far as helping launch the Orange Twins Rescue Center. Her dogs are not only loved on social media but often feature in her music videos and have come along with her on her tours!