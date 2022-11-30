Ageless Mariah Carey puts on busty display as fans invited to her

The Christmas hitmaker waved to cameras as she headed into the studios wearing a stylish black gown.

The 52-year-old put her ample cleavage on full display in a knitted dress that featured a plunging neckline and was accessorised with intricate lace detail.

Mariah added an embroidered leather belt that cinched her waist and showcased her svelte figure and highlighted her shapely hips.

The self-titled diva elongated her height with a pair of jewelled heels giving a glimpse of toned legs, as the floor-length dress featured slits.

With her voluminous hair swept up into a lustrous high ponytail, the Always Be My Baby singer rocked large shimmering hoop earrings.

It comes as the pop superstar is set to open the doors to her luxury New York City penthouse this December, giving two lucky fans the chance to briefly experience what it’s like to live like the Queen of Christmas herself.

The all expenses paid trip, dubbed Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience, will be covered by Booking.com

For more information on Booking.com and Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience see here.