Aldi shoppers praise ‘cute’ Kevin the Carrot toy for Christmas

Aldi’s Specialbuys are always loved by its shoppers and Kevin the Carrot has become one of its most popular toys. Cute and festive for the Christmas holidays, shoppers can now find a new toy set for 2022.

For Aldi’s advent this year, Kevin the Carrot was reunited with his family, Katie, Jasper, Chantey and Baby after missing his flight.

Available online only, shoppers can now pick up a brand new set of Kevin with two of his animal friends for only £11.95.

The adorable plushies are a favourite of shoppers who praise the toys for being fun for Christmas.

Kevin wrote: “Very cute characters. These are lovely, good quality toys which are very sweet.”