Alzheimer’s drug trial shown to slow cognitive decline in long

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, a general term for loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities Brian B. Bettencourt | Toronto Star | Getty Images

A trial of an experimental Alzheimer’s drug has been hailed as a “new era” in the beleaguered fight to find a cure for dementia. Results from the clinical trial showed that the medicine lecanemab removed clumps of protein — called beta amyloid — that builds up in brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, a general term for loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. The findings have been dubbed a major breakthrough in researchers’ decades-long efforts to tackle the debilitating illness. However, the report’s authors cautioned that the drug is most effective in people with an earlier stage of the disease, and further trials are needed to determine its longer-term effects. “Lecanemab reduced markers of amyloid in early Alzheimer’s disease and resulted in moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function,” researchers wrote in the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. “Longer trials are warranted to determine the efficacy and safety of lecanemab in early Alzheimer’s disease,” it added.

‘A major step forward’

The trial was conducted among 1,795 volunteers with early stage Alzheimer’s over the course of 18 months. Half were given fortnightly infusions of lecanemab — an antibody that tells the immune system to clear amyloid — while the other half were given a placebo. The results showed that the decline in memory and mental agility slowed by 27% in patients who took lecanemab.

These exciting findings represent a major step forward for dementia research and could herald a new era for people with Alzheimer’s disease. Dr Susan Kohlhaas director of research, Alzheimer’s Research UK

Crucially, the drug removed enough amyloid protein that patients wouldn’t have had enough evidence of Alzheimer’s disease to qualify for entry to the trial. Alzheimer’s Research UK described the outcome as a “major step forward” in reducing cognitive decline among patients. “These exciting findings represent a major step forward for dementia research and could herald a new era for people with Alzheimer’s disease. This is the first time a drug has been shown to both reduce the disease in the brain and slow memory decline in clinical trials,” Director of Research Dr. Susan Kohlhaas said. However, she warned that adverse side effects from the drug showed it was no miracle cure. “Lecanemab was associated with severe side effects, and it will be important for regulators to understand the safety profile of the drug before it is given a full license for use,” she added.

Risk of severe side effects