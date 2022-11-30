Ambulance worker claims ‘we won’t let public suffer’ despite

An emergency worker has suggested that those striking will suspend their action to help people in “life threatening” situations, “even if we have to do it from the picket lines”. Emergency medical technician Eddie Brand told Sky News that “life and limb cover” will be provided during planned strikes, adding that “we won’t let people suffer”. It comes as the GMB (General union) on Wednesday said workers across the ambulance services and some NHS trusts have voted to strike over the Government’s four percent pay award, which it described as another “massive real-terms pay cut”.

Asked how the strikes would go ahead without putting “more lives at risk”, Mr Brand said: “We will provide life and limb cover. We won’t let people suffer. We’ll talk to our service about that and we will come up with a plan.

“The army or the service will have to provide some sort of cover, or the NHS will. They already use private ambulance services. They use voluntary ambulance services.

“We will talk to our service and what calls they cannot cover, if it is life-threatening then we will go out and deal with it.

“Even if we have to do it from the picket lines, we will do something. We will not let people suffer.”