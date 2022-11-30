Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s Relationship Timeline

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s relationship is taking a turn.





Recently, the Good Morning America anchor and the Melrose Place actor have made headlines after Robach was spotted holding hands with her co-host T.J. Holmes.





“There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” a source told PEOPLE of Robach and Holmes, who is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”





Not long after Robach and Shue got divorced from their former partners, the two tied the knot in 2010. Since then, the couple has been vocal about raising a blended family with their five children from their previous, respective marriages.





The journalist has two daughters, Ava and Annie, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while the actor and his former spouse, Jennifer Hageney, share three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt. Robach and Shue affectionately call their brood “ShueBachians.”





Here’s a look back at Robach and Shue’s relationship timeline which spans over a decade long.











April 2009: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet

Andrew Shue/instagram





Robach and Shue first met at a book party in April 2009 and were reportedly introduced to each other by friends. Later in the month, they sparked romance rumors when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, laughing and kissing.







September 2009: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue get engaged

Shortly after meeting, Robach and Shue got engaged in 2009. Although the exact date remains unclear, a spokesperson for Today confirmed to PEOPLE on Sept. 27 that the proposal took place the week before.





The engagement didn’t come long after their respective divorces. At the time, the source said they had been separated from their former spouses for about a year and before they started dating that spring.







Feb. 6, 2010: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue get married

Robach and Shue tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony overlooking the Hudson River in New York City. It marked each of their second marriages.





“It was the most beautiful night in every way,” Shue and Robach told PEOPLE at the time. “Despite snow, high winds, flight and train delays, every guest made it to the night to share our in our new beginning.”





It was an extra special occasion for Robach, who walked down the aisle on her 37th birthday. Shue’s mother, Anne Harms, officiated the ceremony, and the two wrote their own vows.











Sept. 24, 2015: Andrew Shue supports Amy Robach at the He Named Me Malala premiere

Shue showed his support for Robach at the premiere of Malala Yousafzai’s documentary He Named Me Malala N.Y.C. In 2014, Robach sat down with the young girl — who survived a Taliban attack to become an international advocate for education — for a one-on-one interview that premiered on Good Morning America.







Sept. 30, 2015: Amy Robach says cancer strengthened her marriage to Andrew Shue

In October 2013, Robach made the shocking discovery that she had breast cancer after she had an on-air mammogram as part of GMA‘s October Pink Initiative to help encourage viewers to get checked. In the years that followed, the diagnosis not only took a toll on her health, but on her relationship as well.





Although Shue was by her side as she underwent a bilateral mastectomy and eight grueling rounds of chemotherapy, the couple struggled to make their relationship work. “We were learning how to live with each other and raise kids together,” Robach told PEOPLE at the time.





While she said “it was rough for several months,” Robach revealed that they were the “best they have ever been” when she learned she was cancer free. “We knew that if we could just get back to what our connection was about and just be honest about the fears, then we could get through it,” Shue said.











June 7, 2017: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue compare their family to ‘The Brady Bunch’

During an interview with Us Weekly, Robach and Shue opened up about their blended family dynamic and explained why they’ve been described as the modern-day “Brady Bunch.”





The only thing lacking? “We don’t have an Alice,” Robach joked. “That’s my biggest complaint.” Meanwhile, Shue added: “She does everything! The other night it was 10 o’clock and she was folding laundry.”







April 26, 2018: Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the Tribeca Film Festival

Shue and Robach were all smiles (and kisses) when they hit the red carpet at the HBO Documentary Film RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee. The screening was showcased at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater in N.Y.C.











March 14, 2019: Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the ADAPT Leadership Awards

Shue and Robach posed alongside each other for a photo at the second annual ADAPT Leadership Awards in N.Y.C.







May 15, 2019: Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the Hot Pink Party

Shue and Robach stepped out together in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in May 2019 as the organization hosted its annual Hot Pink Party and encouraged all of its attendees to sport pink for the cause.







June 1, 2019: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue attend the Greenwich International Film Festival Epic Anniversary Party

The couple posed for photos together on the red carpet at the Greenwich International Film Festival Epic Anniversary Party in 2019. The event was held at the Capitol Theatre in New York and featured a concert with a performance by Kesha.







Nov. 3, 2019: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue run in the New York City Marathon

Bryan Bedder/NYRR via Getty





Robach and Shue ran the 2019 marathon in support of New York Road Runner’s Team for Kids, an organization that fundraises for youth programs. “When I found out that race day falls the same week as my 6-year cancer-versary, it just felt right,” Robach told PEOPLE in 2019.





The year prior, the breast cancer survivor climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to mark her 5-year diagnosis. “Instead of living in fear, I decide to live defying fear,” she said on Good Morning America at the time.





“Andrew and I are sticking together from start to finish,” she told PEOPLE ahead of the race. “Our goal is to enjoy every mile.” They both clocked 26.2 miles in four hours and 16 minutes.











Oct. 31, 2020: Andrew Shue and Amy Robach go for a Halloween run

After Robach conquered a run in the wake of her scary health journey, Shue posted a sweet tribute to her Instagram on Halloween. “Through the rain – by the river – a run to celebrate life, his Instagram caption began.





“Amy shows us all how to live – everyday – We are the luckiest!” he continued.







Nov. 1, 2020: Andrew Shue and Amy Robach wear matching costumes on Halloween

Andrew Shue/instagram





Shue shared his Halloween costume on Instagram, in which he and Robach donned coordinating looks from Top Gun. “Miss the 80’s and Goose,” he captioned the post.







Nov. 7, 2020: Andrew Shue posts a PDA-filled picture with Amy Robach

Shue uploaded a photo of a sweet moment with his wife in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The picture featured the couple sharing a kiss with a beautiful sunset in the background.





“Incredible weather and view with my baby – take nothing for granted,” he wrote in the caption.







Oct. 26, 2021: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue release a book together

AMY ROBACH/Instagram





The couple co-authored Better Together, a kids’ book inspired by their blended family. They wrote the book with the hope to teach others with similar experiences about compromise and learning to appreciate others’ differences.





Robach told PEOPLE that the idea for Better Together began when she and Shue first brought their families together and would use the animals in their backyard as a metaphor for their new blended family. In the book, the tale follows a family of chipmunks and a family of squirrels.











March 10, 2022: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue attend the ADAPT Leadership Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty





The couple stepped out for the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani in N.Y.C. where they received the titular honor that night. David Muir presented them with the award.





Meanwhile, they didn’t shy away from PDA on the red carpet prior. Robach was pictured planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek as she smiled wide for the cameras.







Nov. 30, 2022: Amy Robach deactivates her Instagram account amid T.J. Holmes romance ‘rumors’

Robach and Holmes both shut down their Instagram accounts — just hours after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York.





“There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” a source told PEOPLE. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”