Apple Begins Selling Several New Multi-Device MagSafe Charging

Apple today started selling several new multi-device charging accessories from OtterBox and Zens for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The accessories are currently available for shipping in early to mid-December.

OtterBox’s new 2-in-1 power banks

OtterBox’s new 2-in-1 power bank with MagSafe can wirelessly charge an iPhone at up to 15W speeds and also has an Apple Watch magnetic puck with fast charging support for the Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra. Priced at $149.95, the power bank has a foldable design that allows an iPhone or Apple Watch to charge in an upright or flat position, and the MagSafe charger can also charge an AirPods case. A built-in USB-C port provides up to 20W charging for other devices with an included 0.5-meter cable.

A more basic 2-in-1 power bank for the Apple Watch has also been released by OtterBox. Priced at $49.95, this version has an Apple Watch magnetic puck and a USB-C port for 15W charging of another device with an included 0.5-meter cable.

OtterBox’s multi-mount MagSafe power bank

The final new option from OtterBox is a multi-mount MagSafe power bank for $149.95 that can be used as a power bank, iPhone stand, or car vent mount.

As for Zens, the brand has a new 60W wired charging stand with a USB-C port for iPads or the MacBook Air available for $79.95, along with modular 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 wired/wireless charging stands for $149.95 and $179.95, respectively.

Zens modular 4-in-1 charging stand

Both of the modular stands have built-in MagSafe for the iPhone, a wireless charging pad for AirPods, and a 30W USB-C port for iPads or the MacBook Air, while the 4-in-1 option includes an Apple Watch magnetic puck extension. Zens says its latest charging stands are made from recycled plastics, but to what extent was not specified.