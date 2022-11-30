Apple today updated its vintage and obsolete product list to designate several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete. These Macs were previously on the vintage list, but are now considered obsolete and are no longer eligible for repair.
Obsoleted Macs include the late 2013 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs, the mid-2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the late 2014 27-inch Retina 5K iMac. The late 2014 27-inch iMac was the first iMac with a 5K Retina display. At the time, Apple’s Phil Schiller said it was the “most insanely great Mac we have ever made.”
Apple designates products as obsolete seven years after they were last on sale. All hardware service is discontinued for obsolete products, and service providers are not able to order parts for obsolete devices. The 2013 and 2014 iMacs will no longer be able to be repaired with components from Apple.
Apple today also marked the Apple Watch Series 2 as vintage. The vintage products list features devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago. Apple provides service and parts for vintage devices for up to 7 years, or as required by law, but repairs are subject to parts availability.
Both the original Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Series 2 are considered vintage, with the Series 2 having come out in 2016.
Popular Stories
Man Robbed After Buying 300 iPhones From Apple Fifth Avenue
An unnamed 27-year-old man who purchased 300 iPhones from Apple Fifth Avenue on Monday morning was robbed shortly after leaving the store, according to 1010Wins Radio in New York.
He was carrying 300 iPhone 13s in three bags and walking to his car at 1:45 a.m. when another car pulled up next to him. Two men jumped out and demanded that he hand over the bags. Not wanting to hand over 300…
Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners, Highlighting Best Apps of the Year
Apple today announced its 2022 App Store Award winners, highlighting the 16 best apps and games selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team.
The top apps were chosen by Apple for their quality, innovative technology, creative design, positive cultural impact, and ability to deliver “exceptional experiences.” Apple CEO Tim Cook said:
This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined…
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals Still Available for AirPods, Apple TV, iPad, and More
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping rush is drawing to a close, but there are still some good deals to be had out there. For Apple products, many of the deals you’ve seen since last week are still available, though some have expired. So for anyone who missed out on Black Friday deals, there’s still an opportunity to get some of the year’s best prices on many Apple devices.
Note: …
iPhone 15 to Use ‘State-of-the-Art’ Image Sensor From Sony for Better Low-Light Performance
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 models will be equipped with Sony’s newest “state of the art” image sensors, according to a report from Nikkei.
Compared to standard sensors, Sony’s image sensor doubles the saturation signal in each pixel, allowing it to capture more light to cut down on underexposure and overexposure. Nikkei says that it is able to better photograph a person’s face even with…
Anker’s Eufy Cameras Caught Uploading Content to the Cloud Without User Consent [Updated]
Anker’s popular Eufy-branded security cameras appear to be sending some data to the cloud, even when cloud storage is disabled and local only storage settings are turned on. The information comes from security consultant Paul Moore, who last week published a video outlining the issue.
According to Moore, he purchased a Eufy Doorbell Dual, which was meant to be a device that stored video…
Apple Releases Another Rapid Security Response Update for iOS 16.2 Beta Users
Apple today released a Rapid Security Response update that is available for those running the iOS 16.2 beta, marking the launch of the second RSR update since the feature was released in iOS 16.
The Rapid Security Response Update is designed to provide iOS 16.2 beta users with bug fixes without the need to install a full update. The initial RSR release for iOS 16.2 beta users was a test with …
Apple Announces Oceanic+ App Now Available for Apple Watch Ultra
Apple today announced that the Oceanic+ app is available for the Apple Watch Ultra starting today. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the app serves as a dive computer for recreational scuba diving at depths up to 40 meters/130 feet.
Apple already offers a basic Depth app on the Apple Watch Ultra for viewing your current depth, maximum depth reached, water temperature,…
‘M2 Max’ Geekbench Scores Leak Online, Revealing Rumored Specs and Performance
Geekbench scores allegedly for the upcoming “M2 Max” chip have surfaced online, offering a closer look at the performance levels and specific details of the forthcoming Apple silicon processor.
The Geekbench results, first spotted on Twitter, are for a Mac configuration of with the M2 Max chip, a 12-core CPU, and 96GB of memory. The Mac listed has an identifier “Mac14,6,” which could be…
Elon Musk Pledges to Build iPhone Rival If Apple Ousts Twitter
Elon Musk has pledged to offer an “alternative phone” if Apple and Google remove Twitter from their app stores, adding to long-standing rumors about an iPhone rival from Tesla.
Modified iPhone 11 Pro in the style of the Tesla Cybertruck, by Caviar. Musk’s remark came after being asked about the potential scenario of Twitter being removed from app stores, which could conceivably happen if the…
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2 With Carrier Improvements and Crash Detection Optimizations
Apple today released iOS 16.1.2, another minor bug fix update that comes one week after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and three weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.2 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According…
Source link