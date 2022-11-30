Argentina star Lionel Messi gets public apology from Canelo

“Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the b******t that Messi pulled,” the undisputed super middleweight champion continued.

In a reply to a journalist, he added: “It’s one thing them being better than us (in football), it’s another thing to have respect.”

Messi’s friend and former team, Aguero, attempted to calm relations, tweeting: “Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know about football and what happens in a changing room.

“The shirts are always on the floor after games have finished due to sweat and then if you look properly, he makes the movement to remove his boot and accidentally hits it.”

Alvarez responded by calling the former Manchester City ace a ‘hypocrite b*****d’.