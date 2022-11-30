Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Upcoming Trend

AI in manufacturing involves using technology to automate complex tasks and uncover previously unknown patterns in manufacturing processes or workflows.

The improvement of automation in the manufacturing industry and increasing demand for big data integration are fueling the growth of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market. Additionally, the widespread use of machine vision cameras in manufacturing applications such as machine inspection, material handling, field service, and quality control is driving the growth of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market.

IBM, SAS, SAP SE, Siemens, Oracle, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Huawei, General Electric Company, Intel, Amazon Web Services, Google, Cisco Systems, PROGRESS DataRPM, Salesforce, NVIDIA, Autodesk

Market Segmentation: By Type

PLC

SCADA|HMI

MES

ERP

Market Segmentation: By Application

Ferrous Metallurgy

Non-ferrous Metallurgy

Mining

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Others

Classified by region, this research report is segmented into numerous vital sections, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and progress rate of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing in these regions, from 2022 to 2029, covering regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Report Highlights:

The research study is derived from primary and secondary resources, which consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

It provides insights into market drivers and restraints.

It presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research the market size, key developments and competitive information.

It highlights the current business scenario as well as historical records.

It focuses on some important factors responsible for the progress of the business.

Contents

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Research Report 2022-2029

Chapter 1 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing

