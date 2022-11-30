Australia fans go wild at 3am and celebrate World Cup win over

Australia fans were seen going wild in the early hours of the morning in Melbourne during their celebrations of Mathew Leckie’s goal which saw Graham Arnold’s side through to the knock-out stages of the World Cup. The Aussies needed a victory over Denmark to ensure qualification, while France were defeated 1-0 by Tunisia in the other game in Group D.

Leckie’s goal was vital, as without it due to Tunisia’s shock victory over the French the African side would have finished second and ahead of Australia. Arnold’s outfit finished with six points, level with France, but finished second due to their inferior goal difference.

Following their opening 4-1 defeat to France, Australia bounced back with 1-0 wins over Tunisia and then Denmark, keeping clean sheets in both while Leckie and Mitchell Duke’s goals secured the victories.

In the 60th minute on Wednesday, Australia launched a counter attack that saw Leckie fed, he twisted and turned to get past defender Joakim Maehle and then his left-footed finish rolled past Kasper Schmeichel in the Danish goal.

