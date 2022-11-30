AWS Cloud Partner M&A: RockITdata Acquires Pharos Group – Channel

RockITdata has acquired Pharos Group Inc for an undisclosed amount. Cogent Growth Partners advised rockITdata on the deal.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,007 that ChannelE2E has covered in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

RockITdata Acquires Pharos Group

RockITdata, founded in 2018, is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company has 43 employees listed on LinkedIn. RockITdata’s areas of expertise include cloud computing, big data, integration services, technology solutions provider, Salesforce.com, Amazon Web Services, Mulesoft, Dell Boomi, staffing services, AWS, AI and ML.

Pharos Group, founded in 2008, is based in Stafford, Virginia. The company has 36 employees listed on LinkedIn. Pharos Group’s areas of expertise include strategic planning, healthcare leadership, training and education, cybersecurity, cybersecurity strategic planning and logistics management.

RockITdata is a minority, woman-owned, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and AWS Advanced Tier Partner and Public Sector Service Provider. The company primarily focuses on AWS and Salesforce capabilities.

Pharos Group is also an SDVOSB. As a result of the deal, RockITdata will add over 40 professionals to its ranks, the company said. The addition of Pharos’ consulting capabilities will enable RockITdata to provide strategic planning, training and portfolio management services to its clients, rockITdata said.

RockITdata Acquires Pharos Group: Executive Insights

Marlie Andersch, CEO and founder of RockITdata, commented:

“The Call Center as a Service Marketing is growing tremendously, we needed a strategic acquisition to cement our position as a market leader. We are thrilled that the Pharos team is joining forces with rockITdata. Together we will re-invent the contact center marketplace, either through using our own stand-alone solution and by extending the capabilities of other market leading contact center solutions.”

Tim Ciampaglio, CEO, Pharos Group, said: