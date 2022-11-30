AWS re:Invent 2022: Observability Enables Resilience in the Cloud

Observability Brings About Resilience in the Cloud

In addition to the agility and scalability cloud computing offers, adopters are looking for resilience. In a separate leadership session titled, “Building Modern Apps: Architecting for Observability and Resilience,” Francessca Vasquez, vice president of customer experience and technology at AWS, explained the concept this way: “Resilience refers to the ability for workloads or your applications or your products, your business processes, to respond and quickly recover from failure. A workload can be as simple as a single application within a single AWS account, or it might be a set of products that span multiple accounts.”

Kim Weiland, vice president of enterprise operations at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, explained why resilience is essential. “Operations needs to be resilient and automated. It also needs to be performant, and you have to have that enterprise observability to ensure all of those are balanced,” she said. “To manage this is a balancing act between innovation, optimization and adoption.”

Weiland said observability enables an organization to perform that balancing act. But observability is about much more than monitoring. It involves compliance, records management, policy enforcement, oversight, security logging and many

As Shaown Nandi, solutions architect and customer solutions leader for AWS, put it during the session, “Resilience is not a one-and-done thing or a checklist project. You must continuously invest in improving your resilience.”

Building Resilience with Managed Services

Will Meyer, managing vice president of engineering for cloud and network services at Capital One, joined the conversation to share his experiences in making his company’s data more resilient. “Our success is based on our ability to process data and generate insight that we can use to help our customers financially; for example, by giving them credit,” he said. “So, when you think about it, being resilient to external change and managing risk are baked into our business model, not just our tech stacks.”

Meyer explained that Capital One has intentionally invested in managed services. “Generally, all of our application teams have a lot of ownership of their infrastructure, and that has a bunch of benefits that I think we all understand. It also makes some pretty big asks of those teams: Be cost-efficient, be resilient, patch your vulnerabilities.” It’s not quite the simplicity that the cloud promised, which is why he envisions Capital One moving toward serverless computing.

“We want to move teams up the stack. We want to lean into the shared responsibility model and basically get AWS to do as much work as possible on our own resilience. There is some potential risk with that operationally, sure. But I think we see the resilience of the managed services to be good and improving,” Meyer said.

