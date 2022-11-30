BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay mocks co-star after blunder

BBC Breakfast weather reporter Carol Kirkwood has been missing from the breakfast show this past week and was today replaced by Matt Taylor. On Wednesday morning, Matt suffered an awkward blunder live on-air and left presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay teasing him over the mistake.
Standing in for Carol, the hosting duo handed over to Matt, who updated viewers on the weather to come during the week.
When trying to explain that the rest of the week is set to look dry and grey, he misspoke and ended up mixing the two words together.
Not able to let the slip-up slide, Jon teased: “We like ‘drey’! Just about sums it up.”
Matt shrugged his shoulders and joked “Dry and grey, why not put it together, eh?”
Sally joined in on the taunting and added: “Drey and gry.”
Matt wanted to make sure that the duo “knew what he meant,” to which Jon said: “Totally” and Sally teased it was a “new weather term.”
Sally turned to the camera and added: “We’ve just checked, apparently it’s still dark where we are this morning, so I don’t know.”
On Monday, Jon told viewers that Sarah Keith-Lucas would be presenting the weather for “the next few days” but did not address Carol’s absence.
Jon warned: “Don’t drop your Ts.” And Carol commented to the pair: “I’m off for one now, actually!”
Jon said asked: “Get one for us as well, see you later!”
Sally backed up her colleague and revealed: “Carol’s had a very busy morning already! She’s on her own, and she’s spinning a lot of plates,” Jon agreed: “Okay, okay, okay!”
The BBC has come under fire recently for the coverage of the World Cup in Doha, with many becoming annoyed with the constant reminders.
Taking to their Twitter accounts This Morning, John Williams fumed: “I haven’t seen a single minute of British TV coverage, but it’s great to hear the Welsh team have actually been getting some attention for once from the BRITISH Broadcasting Corporation.” (sic)
@SausageHead4 raged: “Wales are out. We don’t need to know anything else #BBCBreakfast.”
Sara K added: “Yet again let’s focus on Wales! Didn’t England win last night? Come on @BBCBreakfast @EnglandFootball #WalesvsEngland.”
Auld Bryan commented: “#bbcbreakfast Remind me, did Wales win a single game?” (sic)
BBC Breakfast airs everyday from 6am on BBC One.
