BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay mocks co-star after blunder

BBC Breakfast weather reporter Carol Kirkwood has been missing from the breakfast show this past week and was today replaced by Matt Taylor. On Wednesday morning, Matt suffered an awkward blunder live on-air and left presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay teasing him over the mistake.

Standing in for Carol, the hosting duo handed over to Matt, who updated viewers on the weather to come during the week.

When trying to explain that the rest of the week is set to look dry and grey, he misspoke and ended up mixing the two words together.

Not able to let the slip-up slide, Jon teased: “We like ‘drey’! Just about sums it up.”

Matt shrugged his shoulders and joked “Dry and grey, why not put it together, eh?”

