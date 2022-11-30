Beatles tribute to perform at Scranton Cultural Center

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will present Studio Two: The Early Beatles Tribute on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. in Shopland Hall. Hailed as ‘New England’s Best Beatles Tribute Band’ by “The Boston Globe,” Beatles tribute band, Studio Two, continues its tour in celebration of The Beatles coming to America.

Studio Two is a headlining Beatles band that pays tribute to the early Beatles years, choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era. Featuring graduates from Berklee College of Music and Beatles devotees, Studio Two band mates met in a “cellar full of noise” in a town slightly west of Liverpool (Milford, New Hampshire!) to pay homage to the greatest rock band of all time. Band members are experienced musicians of today’s generation dedicated to preserving the memory and fan culture of The Beatles generation. By recreating the Fab Four’s music, appearance, instruments, and onstage banter, Studio Two performs audiences’ most favorite hits that will bring people to the dance floor. Studio Two has performed at numerous large and small venues, from large open-air festivals to nightclubs.

The show will take place in Shopland Hall, located on the building’s fourth floor, with doors opening at 7 PM. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $33.25 in advance, and will increase to $43.25 on the day of the show. All ticket prices include fees. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning November 25 at 10 AM at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s 2022-2023 Season is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and LT Verrastro and supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Lackawanna County Office of Arts and Culture, and Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debi Dominick, Esq. and Chris Chermak. A special thank you to its media partners: Access NEPA, Allied Services, Audacy, Citizens’ Voice, Lamar Advertising, MAC Signs, The Times-Tribune and Times Shamrock Communications.