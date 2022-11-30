Categories
Ben Affleck Refers To Netflix As An ‘Assembly Line’ When Setting


In the world of upcoming movies, the lineup of originals and continuing franchises in the Netflix stable seems to rolling right along. Netflix’s 2022 slate of original movies was quite aggressive and did manage to generate some huge hits. That hasn’t stopped creatives like actor/director/producer Ben Affleck from calling out the studio/streamer for being an “assembly line” while discussing how his and Matt Damon’s company will differentiate itself from the rest of the market.  

During his appearance at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit this week, Ben Affleck (via Deadline) seemed to take issue with Netflix’s habits of releasing a slew of content in any given year. Setting forth a sort of mission statement for what his new studio Artists Equity will do differently, here’s how Ben Affleck reflected on the mega streamer’s model: 

If you ask Reed Hastings … I’m sure there’s some risk in that, and I’m sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, ‘How are we going to make 50 great movies?! How is that possible? There’s no committee big enough. There aren’t enough — you just can’t do it. It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process. Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy who I really like… but it’s an impossible job.



