Best destinations in the UK for 2023 named

Condé Nast Traveller UK has named the best places in Britain to travel this year. The list features the best regions, cities and countries to explore in 2023.

Inverness was one of three Scottish destinations to make this year’s list. The judging team said: “Think of the Scottish Highlands and the imagination grasps for craggy-faced mountains, empty moorlands, and rollercoasting glens, a landscape tailor-made for slow travel.

“But life here is moving at a fast pace and Inverness, and its surrounding matrix of lochs and wild lands, is gaining worldwide recognition for several thrilling reasons.”

Condé Nast Traveller UK highlighted the upcoming opening of the rewilding centre at Dundreggan Estate.

Tourists are also recommended to check out the new thermal imaging safaris from Connell Outdoor Pursuits.

DON’T MISS