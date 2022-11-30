Best VR headset in 2022

The best VR headset could take your gaming PC setup to the next level, especially if you’re looking to play games like Half-Life: Alyx, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4. Sure, today’s virtual reality tech is more Lawnmower Man than Ready Player One, but concepts like the metaverse and augmented reality (AR) are all seemingly a part of what’s to come.

Choosing the best VR headset seems simple on the surface, but there are industry changes in motion that could complicate venturing into virtual reality. For starters, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has ditched its iconic Oculus branding in favour of a new Meta Quest label. While this means the Oculus Quest 3 will likely arrive with a different moniker, metaverse devices like the Meta Quest Pro are now a priority for the social media giant.

Of course, Meta isn’t the only player within the VR space, as HTC, Valve, and Quest rivals like the Pico 4 are also in the running. Each headset contributes to immersive gaming in its own way, so it’s important to consider the specs, price, and drawbacks of each device.

To help you get on your virtual feet, we’ve tested a bunch of PC VR headsets in an attempt to make the murky waters of the metaverse a little clearer.

Here are the best VR headset options:

1. Best standalone headset

The best VR headset is the Meta Quest 2.

Expect to pay $499 USD / £399 GBP.

Pros

Wireless

Quality built-in speakers

Easy setup

Great resolution

Cons

Now more expensive

Requires a Meta account

Meta Quest 2 specs Screen Single LCD (1832×1920 per eye) Refresh rate 120Hz FoV 90° Tracking Inside-out

The Oculus Quest 2 is now officially called the Meta Quest 2, but it’s still one of the top headsets around.

Unlike other popular virtual reality devices, the device functions both as a standalone device and a gaming PC peripheral. So, you could stick with the Meta Quest store or learn how to play Steam games on Oculus Quest 2.

In its standalone form, the Quest 2 is wireless, allowing you to move more freely than dedicated PC VR if you fancy a break – with a built-in Android-based OS, with many VR experiences playable through the headset itself – some of which also made our list of the best VR games, such as Beat Saber.

With a battery life of up to three hours when unplugged, and a weight of just 0.5kg, you’ll be able to dwell within your favourite virtual spaces for longer. Just make sure you check back to reality every once and a while, as to quote Ned Flanders, it may feel like you’re wearing nothin’ at all.

In terms of price, Meta’s goggles are financially approachable, but the Meta Quest 2 now costs more than it did at launch. If you already weren’t thrilled about the headset’s ties to Facebook, this might add insult to injury. However, the Quest 2 is still one of the cheapest virtual reality devices around, so if you can’t afford the new asking price, you may need to wait for a proper competitor to arrive.

2. Best standalone VR headset

The best standalone headset is the Pico 4.

Expect to pay around $460 USD / £380 GBP.

Pico 4 specs Screen Single LCD (2160×2160 per eye) Refresh rate 90Hz FoV 105° Tracking Inside-out

Pros

Wireless

Easy to setup

Comfortable design

4K screen

Cons

Not officially available in the US

Lacks exclusives compared to Quest 2

Lower refresh rate

It’s hard to discuss Pico 4 without comparing it to Meta Quest 2, though you can understand why. Developed by ByteDance subsidiary Pico, this wireless VR headset is one of more powerful consumer options currently available.

Utilising a Qualcomm XR2 processor and Adreno 650 GPU, Pico 4 boasts 4K resolution on an LCD screen, 105°field-of-view, and 8GB of RAM. Unfortunately, Pico 4 only has a 90Hz maximum refresh rate, whereas many others can hit 120Hz. But when it comes to standalone VR headsets, it still holds the performance advantage. For example, Red Matter 2 on Pico 4 has a 30% resolution boost over its Quest 2 edition.

Unfortunately, what’s currently letting down Pico 4 is its software library. If you’re mainly here for games, almost everything you’ll find is already on Quest 2. Meta has cultivated some fine exclusives that you won’t find here, like The Climb 2 and Resident Evil 4 VR. Right now, Pico 4 only has one major exclusive, which includes Ubisoft’s upcoming Just Dance VR.

Still, Pico 4 has other advantages. Thanks to a more even weight distribution, it feels more comfortable than Quest 2’s front-heavy approach. By utilising inside-out tracking, setting this up proves easy and doesn’t require base stations, like many PC-only headsets. Better still, if you’ve got a spare USB-C cable going, Pico’s latest headset can play PC VR games too, opening up your library further.

3. Best cheap VR Headset

The best cheap VR headset is the Bnext VR headset.

Expect to pay $22 USD / £28 GBP.

Bnext specs Screen Single LCD (1832×1920 per eye) Refresh rate 120Hz FoV 90° Tracking Inside-out

Pros

Cheap and cheerful

Great gateway VR device

Doubles up as a drone accessory

Cons

A limited selection of games

Relies on a smartphone

Could do with nose padding

VR is expensive, but cheap headsets like the Bnext are a great place to start. Sure, the budget goggles won’t blow you away with immersive visuals, but they’ll act like a portal to the virtual realm when paired with your smartphone.

Sure, you could pick up a Google Cardboard for a bit less, but for $22 USD, you’ll get a relatively comfortable accessory that almost looks like an Oculus Quest 2. If you’ve got a Drone with virtual reality camera mode, you could also pair it with the Bnext and complete your setup.

Admittedly, the Bnext is more of a VR stepping stone than a headset you’ll use long-term. That said, if you’re looking for something to entertain younger players or a way to watch 3D videos on your smartphone, this headset should tick all the boxes.

The Bnext isn’t entirely uncomfortable, but its nose bridge could do with some additional padding. Not that you’ll be wearing the headset for an extended period, as it’s arguably more a novelty taster than a full-blown experience. Nevertheless, while it’s still a bargain, you might want to consider your schnozzle before sticking it on your face.

4. Best VR headset

The best Steam VR headset is the Valve Index.

Expect to pay $999 USD / £919 GBP.

Valve Index specs Screen Dual 1440 x 1600 LCD Refresh rate Up to 144Hz FoV 130° Tracking Steam VR base stations

Pros

Fantastic audio

Knuckles controller

Minimal screen door

Accurate tracking

Cons

The Valve Index makes the most compelling argument for high-fidelity, tethered PC VR – provided you’ve got the rig to deal with the workload. And it does so by breaking the mould in a few ways.

The Valve Index’s off-ear speakers – while one of its most questionable features pre-launch – turned out to be one of the headset’s strongest feats. They’re somehow both immersive and comfortably distant from the ear without any sound leakage… witchcraft.

Aside from glorious audio, the Index offers dual 1,440 x 1,600 RGB LCD screens, fitted with a greater number of subpixels than their AMOLED alternatives. They’re also a touch wider when it comes to field of view and capable of running at up to 144Hz, rivalling the best gaming monitor.

The end result is a display with greater sharpness, clarity, and eye comfort for longer periods. And its controllers are seriously the best ones out there. The Index truly is the definitive device for virtual reality on Steam.



5. Best VR headset screen

The best VR headset screen is the HTC Vive Pro 2.

Expect to pay $1,250 USD / £1,400 GBP.

HTC Vive Pro 2 Screen Single LCD (2488×2488 per eye) Refresh rate 120Hz FoV 120° Tracking Inside-out

Pros

High-fidelity screen

120-degree field of view

Easy setup

120Hz refresh rate

Cons

Premium price

Requires additional base station

Looking for a premium VR experience? HTC’s Vive Pro 2 should scratch your immersion itch. HTC’s latest release has one of the most impressive screens on the market, with a native resolution of 2,448 x 2,448 pixels per eye, meaning it can provide a high-fidelity viewing experience that puts even some gaming monitors to shame.

The HTC Vive Pro 2’s screen also runs at 120Hz and features a 120-degree field of view, so you might need to routinely conduct a reality check while wearing this headset.

The Vive Pro 2 is admittedly pricey, especially compared to some of the other headsets on this list, but if you’re serious about VR gaming, this headset will likely tick all the boxes.

If you already own HTC’s previous headset, you’ll be able to pick up the Vive Pro 2 on its own. However, if you’re new to the VR fold, you’ll need to pick up a pair of first-generation controllers and a set of Base Station 2.0’s.



6. Best VR headset for modding

The best VR headset for modding is the HTC Vive Cosmos.

Expect to pay $749 USD / £699 GBP.

HTC Vive Cosmos specs Screen Dual 1440 x 1700 RGB LCD Refresh rate 90Hz FoV 110° Tracking Inside-out

Pros

Modular

Inside-out tracking

High resolution

Compatible with Vive accessories

Cons

No standalone mode

High price

The HTC Vive Cosmos fits snugly between the Oculus Rift S and the Valve Index. While costly, you receive the best that HTC, originators of the almighty Vive, is able to offer, truly completing the best gaming PC setup money can buy.

The Cosmos comes equipped with inside-out tracking, a whopping 2880 x 1700 resolution across new LCD panels, and new and improved ergonomics to keep the headset stable and comfortable. Undeniable heavy hitter headset specs, but a lack of standalone mode means you’ll need to pair it with a capable rig.

The new controllers are a redesign of the original Vive, and many of the extra add-ons for the original kit can also be reused with the Cosmos. Wireless connectivity powered by Intel WiGig, Lighthouse tracking support, and Vive Tracker support is all set for imminent rollout on the new and improved Vive.

Price isn’t on HTC’s side, and similar headsets could arrive with a more competitive MSRP in the future. That said, even lofty tags can’t strip the device of its strengths, and the Vive Cosmos is a fierce addition to this list.

7. Best VR headset for comfort

The best VR headset for comfort is HP Reverb G2.

Expect to pay $599 USD / £530 GBP.

HP Reverb G2 specs Screen Dual 2160 x 2160 LCD Refresh rate 90Hz FoV 114° Tracking Inside-out

Pros

Emphasis on comfort

Impressive resolution

90Hz refresh rate

Cons



Controllers aren’t the best

Messy cable setup

Created in collaboration with Microsoft and Valve, the HP Reverb G2 is a VR headset with comfort at its core. Its flexible material adjusts to fit the user’s face, meaning you can stay within your favourite virtual world for longer. You can also adjust the headset’s lenses for different eye distances, which should help prevent eye strain.

The Reverb G2 also blows punches with some of the more lavish headsets on this list, with 2160 x 2160 resolution per eye that almost matches the HTC Vive Pro 2. It also serves as a good step up from the Oculus Quest 2, thanks to its 114-degree field of view.

In terms of price, the Reverb G2 sits between the Quest 2 and HTC Vive Cosmos. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially since its specs are a force to be reckoned with. However, HP isn’t a brand intrinsically tied to virtual reality, so there’s a chance to-be enthusiasts won’t notice the tech giant’s offering.

If you’re looking for a reliable headset with neat specs and solid construction, the Reverb H2 won’t disappoint. Naturally, if you’re looking for ultra-precise tracking, you’ll need to invest in something like the Meta Quest Pro. Otherwise, HP’s face contraption should check most of your VR gaming boxes.